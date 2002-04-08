Applied’s latest Sustainability Report outlines the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and increase transparency in environmental reporting

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. has published its latest Sustainability Report, detailing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs and results from the past year. The report charts the company’s progress toward a series of 10-year initiatives, introduced in 2020, that encompass its own operations, how Applied works with customers and suppliers, and how its technology can be used to advance sustainability on a global scale.

“At Applied Materials, we recognize that our position as a global technology leader comes with tremendous responsibility to our employees, to our customers and to society,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO. “The opportunity for technology to shape a more equitable and sustainable world has never been more promising, and Applied is committed to working across the ecosystem to drive critical advances that can enable a better future for generations to come.”

Semiconductors have become essential to the world as technology plays an ever increasing role in peoples’ lives and in enabling discoveries that can help solve global challenges. As the world uses more semiconductors, it is crucial for the industry to continue developing cleaner and more efficient processes for manufacturing chips.

As part of its contribution to a more sustainable industry, Applied is making progress on reducing its carbon footprint and is taking steps to increase transparency in its environmental reporting. From 2019 to 2021, Applied’s use of renewable electricity increased from 37 percent to 57 percent globally. In the U.S., Applied has reached 80-percent renewable electricity and is on track to achieve its goal of 100 percent by the end of this year. Through these efforts, Applied’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions – those produced directly by the company and by the energy it purchases – were reduced by 28 percent, even as its overall energy consumption rose by approximately 7 percent to support new facilities and expanded production.

In addition, using 2019 as the base year, Applied quantified and disclosed all relevant categories of its Scope 3 emissions – those generated across the entire value chain – for its semiconductor products and achieved third-party assurance of the data. For the first time, the company reported its carbon impact and risks in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Having a more complete picture of its carbon footprint will help Applied deliver on its commitment to set science-based targets for its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by the end of this year.

Applied Materials has been reporting on social responsibility and environmental matters since 2005. The company’s latest Sustainability Report and Annex reflect activities and results through the end of fiscal year 2021. To access the full reports and learn more about Applied’s environmental actions as well as the company’s efforts to advance its culture of inclusion and human rights initiatives, please visit: https://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/corporate-responsibility/reports-policies.

