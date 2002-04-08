PRINCETON, N.J., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“Company”) today announced that Chad Plotkin will be stepping down from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. Mr. Plotkin will remain with the Company through the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

"Since becoming CFO and the second permanent Clearway employee in late 2016, Chad has been instrumental in the execution of the Company’s strategy, growth and balance sheet objectives. Additionally, his leadership of our Finance and Accounting organization has established the foundation of continued operational excellence for years to come. On behalf of our colleagues at Clearway, I want to thank Chad for all his contributions to Clearway and we wish him success in his next role,” said Christopher Sotos, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Company’s visibility into achieving its long-term growth objectives remains the best it’s ever been during my tenure as CEO. I continue to have the utmost confidence in Clearway’s leadership team to execute on our accretive growth strategy for our shareholders.”

The Company will conduct a search for a permanent CFO, which will consider internal and external candidates. On an interim basis, the responsibilities of the CFO will be led by Mr. Sotos and the Company’s executive leadership team through the successful conclusion of the replacement search process.

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 5,000 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. The Company's over 7,500 net MW of assets also include approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Global Infrastructure Partners.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” "target," “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “outlook,” “believe” and similar terms. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operations, its facilities and its financial results, the Company’s future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, strategy, plans, expectations, objectives, projected financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions.

Although Clearway Energy, Inc. believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain and grow its quarterly dividend, impacts related to COVID-19 (including any variant of the virus) or any other pandemic, risks relating to the Company's relationships with its sponsors, the failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions or dispositions (including receipt of third party consents and regulatory approvals), the Company's ability to acquire assets from its sponsors, the Company’s ability to raise additional capital due to its indebtedness, corporate structure, market conditions or otherwise, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions, including wind and solar performance, the Company’s ability to operate its businesses efficiently, manage maintenance capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate earnings and cash flows from its asset-based businesses in relation to its debt and other obligations, the willingness and ability of counterparties to the Company’s offtake agreements to fulfill their obligations under such agreements, the Company's ability to enter into new contracts as existing contracts expire, changes in government regulations, operating and financial restrictions placed on the Company that are contained in the project-level debt facilities and other agreements of the Company and its subsidiaries, cyber terrorism and inadequate cybersecurity and the Company’s ability to borrow additional funds and access capital markets. Furthermore, any dividends are subject to available capital, market conditions, and compliance with associated laws and regulations.

Clearway Energy, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause Clearway Energy, Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Clearway Energy, Inc.’s future results included in Clearway Energy, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. In addition, Clearway Energy, Inc. makes available free of charge at www.clearwayenergy.com, copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

