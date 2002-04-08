NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. ( INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced July conference presentations:



Oppenheimer Summit for Emerging Biotechnology (Montauk), July 20 Patrick McCall, CFO, and Dr. Trishna Goswami, CMO, open scheduling for 1x1 partnering



3 rd Annual Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapies Summit (Boston), July 26 – 28 Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO, Panel for Industry Leaders’ Fireside Chat July 27, 8:45 a.m. EDT



Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO, Presenting, “Learning from Patient Selection, Biomarker Studies, and Indications to Maximize Therapeutic Outcomes”

July 28, 2 p.m. EDT



Genetic Engineering News (GEN) Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT) Summit (Virtual), July 27 William Ho, CEO, Keynote on, “Challenges and Future of Allogeneic Cell Therapies” July 27, 11 a.m. EDT





About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Contacts

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

+1 646.600.6438

[email protected]

Investors:

Solebury Trout

David Buck

+1 646.378.2927

[email protected]

Media:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Katie Larch / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

[email protected]