LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) ( UNIT) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on August 4, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.



The conference call will be webcast live on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Company’s Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on August 4, 2022 at approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 129,000 fiber route miles, 7.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

[email protected]

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]