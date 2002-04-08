Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Seneca Resources Completes Divestiture of California Properties

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca), the Exploration and Production segment of National Fuel Gas Company (: NFG) (National Fuel or the Company), announced that it has closed the sale of the Company’s California properties to Sentinel Peak Resources California, LLC. The Company received net proceeds of approximately $241 million, after customary closing adjustments.

About National Fuel Gas Company:
National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Haspett | 716-857-7697
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

