MILPITAS, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW, “View” or the “Company”), a leader in smart building platforms and technologies, today announced that it has received a confirmation letter from Nasdaq on Thursday, June 30th, 2022, affirming that the Company is now in compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).



View is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards. View’s common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market and Nasdaq has closed this matter.

About View

View delivers optimal human experiences in buildings. We started by revolutionizing something that hadn’t changed for centuries—the simple window—and in so doing, built the only complete, modular, cloud-native platform to deliver on the promise of smart buildings. View transforms buildings into responsive environments that continuously adjust to meet human needs for natural light, connection to nature, fresh air, and comfortable temperatures while improving energy efficiency and increasing profits for building owners and their tenants. View is installed in offices, apartments, schools, hospitals, airports, and hotels. Learn more at www.view.com .

