AUBURN, Ala., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 10, 2022, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) ( AUBN) declared a second quarter $0.265 per share cash dividend, payable June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2022.



Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of AuburnBank (the “Bank”), with total assets of approximately $1.1 billion. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.

Robert W. Dumas

Chairman, President and CEO

(334) 821-9200



