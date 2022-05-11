NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- --



Chegg, Inc. (: CHGG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Chegg alleging that the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about Chegg's business, operations, and prospects, including that: (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

DocuSign, Inc. ( DOCU)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against DocuSign alleging that Defendants, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign’s business was positive, not negative; (ii) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (iii) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a “return to normal” would have on the Company’s growth and business; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQCM: ORGO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against ORGO alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ORGO improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (ii) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( RETA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Reata Pharmaceuticals alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the FDA had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that Reata’s NDA would not be approved; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

