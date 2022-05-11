NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQCM: SAVA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against Cassava alleging Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences’ claims for simulfilam’s efficacy had been overstated; (ii) the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences’ claims for simulfilam’s efficacy were biased; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ positive statements during the Class Period about Cassava Sciences’ business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Cassava investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HNST)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against HNST alleging that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted: (1) that, prior to the IPO, the Company’s results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) that, at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQCM: PTE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against PTE alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the SkinTE IND was deficient with respect to certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control items; (ii) as a result, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the SkinTE IND in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated the likelihood that the SkinTE IND would obtain FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Selectquote, Inc. (: SLQT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against SLQT alleging that Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

