Industry award spotlights leading transportation company’s innovative Event Resolution System

OMAHA, Neb., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises ( WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that its Event Resolution System (ERS) was selected as a recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s (SDCE) Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2022.

The Top Supply Chain Projects Award, formerly known as SDCE 100, spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects delivering bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers achieve supply chain excellence and prepare them for success.

As part of the Company’s Werner EDGE initiative, its ERS continuously works to improve driver safety and performance, associate productivity, and customer service levels positioning Werner as an innovator helping to advance the industry. The innovative system gathers data on driver maintenance, safety and potential late delivery events. Then, through strategic partnerships and innovative technologies, it provides Werner associates with a simplified workflow for resolving them.

"Werner Enterprises has always put safety at the top of our values and we are always looking for ways to innovate,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Daragh Mahon. “We continue to identify ways to expand our technology, not only improving the driver experience, but also focusing on safety for the motoring public. Our ERS technology is helping us move from the reactive maintenance systems that are commonplace today, to a cutting edge predictive and proactive program."

Through the continued development of ERS, which includes critical event management, shipment alerts, breakdown management, vehicle inspections and more, Werner consolidates events to improve safety, provide increased visibility, and enable increased communication between drivers and the associates who support them.

“The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “One of the core reasons today’s supply chains haven’t completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it’s about achieving full visibility, compete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability.”

Werner also received this designation from Supply & Demand Chain Executive in 2021 for its Werner EDGE for Carriers program. Werner EDGE provides alliance carriers with immediate visibility to Werner freight to book loads at the touch of a button, maintain carrier preferences, view tracking information, buy or sell equipment, and communicate directly with Werner associates.

The full list of this year’s winners can be viewed online here and to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards visit www.SDCExec.com/awards .

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. ( WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

[email protected]





