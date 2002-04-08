HONG KONG, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the addition of Senior Managing Director Kyran McCarthy to the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Hong Kong to establish and grow the firm’s Asia Managed Services offering.



Organizations in Asia, faced with increasing regulatory pressures, are turning to managed services as a means to outsource operational processes to a third party to improve efficiencies within their organization, reduce direct costs, improve risk management and free up teams to focus on business core competencies.

Mr. McCarthy will help establish a Managed Services offering primarily focused on assisting clients with financial crime compliance, third-party risk management and export controls, sanctions and trade regulation.

“Traditional business models have always been under increasing pressure, but COVID-19 accelerated the urgency to transform,” said Jon Rowell, Head of Asia and Caribbean at FTI Consulting. “Businesses in the region are navigating unprecedented challenges, while moving toward sustainable recovery and growth. As they look to rebuild in 2022, transformation and the ability to think differently are critical. Managed services is now front and center of many boardroom agendas and can be a faster, more effective route to transformation. Kyran is renowned for his rich experience in financial crime compliance and has a well-earned reputation as an inspirational leader who understands how to develop strategy and build high-performing and collaborative teams.”



Mr. McCarthy added, “In today’s complex regulatory compliance environment, it is critical for organizations to put processes in place to effectively implement and manage essential functions and operations — a challenging objective when combined with striving for efficiency, meeting budget demands or maintaining adequate skilled personnel. FTI Consulting’s Managed Services offering, powered by artificial intelligence, offers solutions to our clients to improve operational efficiency and enhance control effectiveness through end-to-end process optimization and automation. I look forward to building upon this strong foundation to expand our footprint.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. McCarthy was a senior partner in the forensic advisory services practice at a Big Four accounting firm and was the head of Asia Pacific AML & Sanctions, where he was responsible for helping to build the financial crime compliance and managed services offering in Asia, with a particular focus on China.

During his career, Mr. McCarthy has led major global and regional AML and sanctions advisory and investigation engagements for financial institutions and regulators. He has also led multiple due diligence exercises on large IPO and M&A transactions in China and Hong Kong. Mr. McCarthy frequently speaks on AML, sanctions, bribery and corruption risks at regional conferences, and he conducts training for global financial institutions and regulators throughout Asia. He is also the Co-Chairman of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists ("ACAMS") Hong Kong Chapter, which is one of the fastest-growing ACAMS chapters in the world.



About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,900 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Annie Malone

+852.3768.4606

[email protected]