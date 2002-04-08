- Dr. O’Donnell-Tormey is a cancer immunology key opinion leader with more than 30 years leading the Cancer Research Institute’s efforts to advance cancer immunotherapies -



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Biosciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, CHRS) today announced the appointment of cancer immunotherapy leader Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. O’Donnell-Tormey will also serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors.

Dr. O’Donnell-Tormey is the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Scientific Affairs of the Cancer Research Institute (“CRI”), a nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to advancing immunotherapy to treat, control and cure all cancers. She joined the organization in 1987 and has been Chief Executive Officer since 1993. As a recognized leader and advocate for cancer immunotherapy, Dr. O’Donnell-Tormey has spearheaded programs at CRI designed to identify and advance promising combination immunotherapies as well as facilitate global coordination of clinical research initiatives across academia and industry. Dr. O’Donnell-Tormey serves on the boards of The City University of New York (“CUNY”), Richmond University Medical Center, and the Staten Island Foundation.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Jill O’Donnell-Tormey to the Coherus Board of Directors. Under her leadership and strategic direction, the Cancer Research Institute has grown to play a key role across the changing landscape of cancer immunology, pioneering and driving advancements in the field,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus. “Jill’s experience and insights will be a perfect complement to our Board as we continue to advance the development of innovative cancer immunotherapies and build a leading immuno-oncology franchise.”

“Translating promising science into cancer treatments that can change patients' lives is at the core of CRI’s mission. Next-generation immuno-oncology agents and combinations can take us to the next stage of significantly improved outcomes for patients,” said Dr. O’Donnell-Tormey. “I am excited to join the Coherus Board of Directors and to help the company advance its goal of delivering new immuno-oncology medicines to patients.”

Dr. O’Donnell-Tormey served as a research associate in the department of medicine at Cornell University Medical College and as a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of cellular physiology and immunology at The Rockefeller University. She holds a Doctor of Philosophy in cell biology from the SUNY Downstate Medical Center and earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company building a leading immuno-oncology franchise funded with cash generated by its diversified portfolio of FDA-approved products. In 2021, Coherus in-licensed toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada. Coherus plans to resubmit a BLA for toripalimab for the treatment of advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma by mid-summer 2022. Toripalimab is also being evaluated in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent cancers.

Coherus markets UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Neulasta® in the United States, and expects to launch the FDA-approved Humira® biosimilar YUSIMRY™ (adalimumab-aqvh) in the United States in 2023. The FDA is currently reviewing the biologics license application for CIMERLI™ (ranibizumab-ranq), a biosimilar of Lucentis®, with a target action date of August 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Coherus’ ability to build its immuno-oncology franchise to achieve a leading market position and execute on its strategy; Coherus’ ability to generate cash; Coherus’ investment plans; Coherus’ expectations for the launch date of YUSIMRY™ and the launch date or action date of other products; Coherus’ plans to resubmit a BLA for toripalimab; and the ability of Coherus to deliver new immuno-oncology medicines to patients that result in improved outcomes.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to our existing and potential collaboration partners; risks of the drug development position of Coherus’ competitors; the risks and uncertainties of the regulatory approval process, including the speed of regulatory review, international aspects of Coherus’ business, the need to schedule inspections in China and the timing of Coherus’ regulatory filings; the risk of FDA review issues; risks relating to the approval of toripalimab, the risk of Coherus’ execution of its change in strategy from a focus on biosimilars to a strategy using cash from its portfolio to fund an immuno-oncology franchise; the risk that Coherus is unable to complete commercial transactions and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Coherus’ drug candidates; and the risks and uncertainties of litigation. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Coherus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Coherus’ business in general, see Coherus’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2022, including the section therein captioned “Risk Factors” and in other documents Coherus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

UDENYCA®, YUSIMRY™ and CIMERLI™, whether or not appearing in large print or with the trademark symbol, are trademarks of Coherus, its affiliates, related companies or its licensors or joint venture partners, unless otherwise noted. Trademarks and trade names of other companies appearing in this press release are, to the knowledge of Coherus, the property of their respective owners.

