HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seapeak LLC (Seapeak or the Company) has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Company’s Series A preferred units (:SEAL PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Company’s Series B preferred units (:SEAL PR B) for the period from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. The cash distributions are payable on July 15, 2022 to all unitholders of record as at June 30, 2022.

Seapeak’s preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Seapeak

Seapeak is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing liquefied gas services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 20 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Seapeak’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.

