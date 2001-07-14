Global technology company EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) is delighted to welcome Emma Shand as Managing Director and CEO, effective immediately. This follows the resignation of Tom Cregan.

Peter Martin, EML's Chairman, said ''This is an exciting time of opportunity for EML, and Emma has an ideal set of attributes to lead the company into the future. Emma will provide highly professional leadership through a period of very rapid change.''

Emma Shand is a highly successful executive with 25 years' global experience in technology, capital markets and diversified financial services across 30 countries. This includes over 16 years in senior management roles with US-based market leader Nasdaq.

Emma has deep executive experience in various operating and technology environments and diverse cultural settings. She has worked within highly regulated markets, governments and disruptive companies across various sectors. In light of EML Payments' significant European business, Ms. Shand will dedicate substantive time and presence in Europe.

Peter Martin added, ''Emma has served as an EML Board of Directors member since September 2021. She brings a deep appreciation of the exciting growth opportunities ahead for EML in a world rapidly transitioning to digital payments. Importantly, she has a very impressive track record initiating and overseeing complex, transformational change.''

Emma Shand said ''I've been very impressed by the dedication and commitment of the EML team and am incredibly excited to lead EML's pursuit of payments innovation, integrity and delivery of outstanding payment experiences to our global customers.''

Mr. Martin added ''We all owe a real vote of thanks to Tom Cregan, who has been an integral part of the EML growth story for over a decade. He has tirelessly led the company from a small technology business in Australia to a diversified payments leader operating in 32 countries. EML has been an exciting growth story of rapid international expansion, not without its challenges. Without Tom's deep payments knowledge, drive and commitment, EML would not be what it is today.''

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

