Garden City, NY, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH), a diversified diagnostics and genomics company, today announced that Chairman and CEO Ted Karkus will present at the Spring Into Action – Best Ideas Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually on May 17th-20th, 2022.



Mr. Karkus will deliver his corporate presentation on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:00pm ET.

Event URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45576

Mr. Karkus will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

Investors can register at https://microcaprodeo.com/signup.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified diagnostics and genomics company that seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers and build a genomics data base to be used for further research. The Company continues to provide traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing.

ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProPhase, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories including state-of-the-art polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Critical to COVID-19 testing, ProPhase Diagnostics provides fast turnaround times for results. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers best-in-class rapid antigen and antibody/immunity tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing.

ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProPhase, focuses on genomics testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression.

ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc., a subsidiary of ProPhase, was formed to seek to expand the Company’s SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing into other countries and to pursue additional healthcare-related initiatives.

ProPhase has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand and Phamaloz contract manufacturing subsidiary.

ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

267-880-1111

[email protected]

Retail Investor Relations Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications

John Boidman

514-939-3989

[email protected]