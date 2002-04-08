



June 1, 2022



Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in June:

Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.





Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY. Goldman Sachs 43 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference . Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. PT in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.





. Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. PT in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in New York, NY.





Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx

website at argenx.com/investors.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S. and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk

[email protected]

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco

[email protected]

Michelle Greenblatt

[email protected]