NUREMBURG, Germany, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Embedded World 2022) AMD ( AMD) today announced the Ryzen™ Embedded R2000 Series, second-generation mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) processors optimized for a wide range of industrial and robotics systems, machine vision, IoT and thin-client equipment. Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series doubles the core count1 and delivers a significant performance uplift compared to the prior generation, with the new R2515 model exhibiting up to 81 percent higher CPU2 and graphics3 performance than the comparable R1000 series processor. Performance-per-watt efficiency is also optimized using “Zen+” core architecture with AMD Radeon™ graphics for rich and versatile multimedia capabilities. Ryzen Embedded R2000 processors can power up to four independent displays in brilliant 4K resolution.



Embedded R2000 Series processors are scalable up to four “Zen+” CPU cores with eight threads, 2MB of L2 cache and 4MB of shared L3 cache. This gives embedded system designers great flexibility to scale performance and power efficiencies with a single processing platform.

With support for up to 3200 MT/s DDR4 dual-channel memory and expanded I/O connectivity, the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series processors deliver 50 percent higher memory bandwidth4 and up to 2X greater I/O connectivity5 compared to R1000 series processors.

“For industrial applications like robotics and machine vision as well as thin clients and mini-PCs, the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series raises the bar on performance and functionality,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Adaptive & Embedded Computing Group at AMD. “The Embedded R2000 Series provides system designers with more performance, optimized power and better graphics, all with a seamless upgrade path.”

Product Specifications

Model TDP

Range Core / Thread

Count GPU

CU Base CPU

Freq. (GHz) L2

Cache L3

Cache Expected

Availability R2544 35-54W 4 / 8 8 3.35 2 MB 4 MB October 2022 R2514 12-35W 4 / 8 8 2.1 2 MB 4 MB October 2022 R2314 12-35W 4 / 4 6 2.1 2 MB 4 MB In Production R2312 12-25W 2 / 4 3 2.7 1 MB 2 MB In Production

Additional Key Features and Benefits

Power up to four independent displays in crisp 4K resolution leveraging DisplayPort™ 1.4, HDMI™ 2.0b, or eDP 1.3 interfaces

Broad set of high-speed peripherals and interfaces with up to 16 lanes of PCIe® Gen3, 2x SATA 3.0 and 6 USB ports (USB 3.2 Gen2 and 2.0)

OS support includes Microsoft Windows ® 11/10, and Linux ® Ubuntu ® LTS

11/10, and Linux Ubuntu LTS Enterprise class security features supported by the AMD Secure Processor to help protect sensitive data and validate code before it is executed and AMD Memory Guard for real-time DRAM memory encryption

Planned product availability extends up to 10 years, providing customers with a long-lifecycle support roadmap



AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series Ecosystem Support

Advantech

“Advantech Innocore is pleased to announce a new addition to the DPX-S range of gaming platforms. As the 12th generation of this field-proven platform, DPX-S451 is designed for use in slot machines, casino games, and betting terminals. It is based on the newly released AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 and offers an unbeatable combination of computing power, graphics performance, and security features ideal for regulated gaming. The R2000 SOC enables DPX-S451 to deliver superior performance when compared to previous generation solutions (an over 33% increase) while maintaining a comparatively low-cost point.” -- Dirk Finstel, Associate Vice President Embedded IoT & CTO Europe at Advantech

DFI

"DFI is innovative in designing small-size computers with exceptional graphic performance for the industrial and embedded fields including casinos, gaming, automation, machine vision, healthcare and digital signage. With the groundbreaking AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, we expect to see many new opportunities for our products to take our customers' applications to a brand-new level through the advanced graphic processing and computing capabilities. For applications with strict space constraints, we are currently developing a new, small form factor single board computer that combines our specialized miniaturization technology with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 for graphics-demanding, ultra-tiny, edge computing solutions. Expectations are to further reduce current edge applications' size with better overall imaging and machine vision analysis performance." -- Jarry Chang, Senior PM Director, DFI

IBASE

“The AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 processor family is built on the groundbreaking “Zen 2” x86 core architecture with improved 14nm process technology, advanced VEGA Graphics and high-speed I/Os, offering a strong performance upgrade from the R1000 Series. We are excited to be able to implement the hottest Ryzen Embedded R2000 processor to our robust embedded platforms including the MI993 Mini-ITX motherboard, SI-324-N2314 fanless digital signage player, and INA1600 desktop uCPE/SD-WAN appliance. We look forward to providing the right solutions and time-to-market advantage to our customers’ projects in a wide range of market applications.” -- Albert Lee, Executive Vice President at IBASE

Sapphire

"Sapphire Technology is a longstanding AMD partner and leading supplier of components and solutions for a broad range of consumer and embedded products, with expertise in next-generation motherboards and graphics add, mini-STX and play-centric applications. By leveraging the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R2000 SoCs in our latest Sapphire boards, we can increase CPU and GPU performance in our NUC, mini-STX and thin mini-ITX form factors, driving extraordinary graphics capabilities, supporting up to four simultaneous 4K resolution displays, and providing unprecedented performance-per-watt for our customers." -- Adrian Thompson, vice president of marketing, Sapphire Technology

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.



[1] Ryzen™ Embedded R2000 SoC offers up to 4 CPU cores. Ryzen™ Embedded R1000 SoC offers up to 2 CPU cores. EMB-178

[2] Testing conducted by AMD Embedded Software Engineering Labs as of June 1st, 2022 on the Ryzen™ Embedded R2514 and Ryzen™ Embedded R1606G processors on AMD R2000 Development platform running Windows 10 Enterprise version 21H2 on Passmark v10 - CPU Mark. The R2514 system used DDR4-2667 RAM, AMD Radeon™ Graphics (driver version: 22.20-220506a-379436E) and BIOS TBP1000B. The R1606G system used DDR4-2400 RAM, AMD Radeon™ Graphics (driver version: 21.50.18-220315a-378119C), and BIOS RBB1208B. Results may vary. EMB-184

[3] Testing conducted by AMD Embedded Software Engineering Labs as of June 1st, 2022 on the Ryzen™ Embedded R2514 and Ryzen™ Embedded R1606G processors on AMD R2000 Development platform running Windows 10 Enterprise version 21H2 on 3DMark® 11-3DMarkscore. The R2514 system used DDR4-2667 RAM, AMD Radeon™ Graphics (driver version: 22.20-220506a-379436E) and BIOS TBP1000B. The R1606G system used DDR4-2400 RAM, AMD Radeon™ Graphics (driver version: 21.50.18-220315a-378119C), and BIOS RBB1208B. Results may vary. EMB-182

[4] Ryzen™ Embedded R2544 SoC offers dual-channel 64-bit DDR4 up to 3200 MT/s. Ryzen™ Embedded R1606G SoC offers dual-channel 64-bit DDR4 up to 2400 MT/s. EMB-179

[5] Ryzen™ Embedded R2000 SoC offers up to 16 lanes of PCIe Gen3. Ryzen™ Embedded R1000 SoC offers up to 8 lanes of PCIe Gen3. EMB-180

