Weber+Inc. ( NYSE:WEBR, Financial), the global leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology, and products, is proud to collaborate with Prime Video and the non-profit Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) for a special ‘Dinner and a Show’ event created to honor hundreds of local Gold Star, active military, and veterans and their families in Nashville.

Taking place on Monday evening, July 11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the free event features a screening of The Terminal List, which exclusively premiered on Prime Video earlier this month. It stars actor Chris Pratt and is based on the best-selling Jack Carr book. Attendees will be treated to a special viewing of the first episode of the 8-episode series on the stadium’s Jumbotron. They’ll also be served a delicious barbecue picnic dinner of smoked turkey, smoked & flame-kissed sausage, baked beans, and cole slaw after gates open at 6 p.m.

For these three teams, coming together to create this special event is an opportunity to share their deep appreciation for those who have served our country and the families of fallen servicemen and servicewomen.

“Weber actively supports veterans and military families with programs like our unique initiative with Operation BBQ Relief and The Always Serving Project® for veterans and first responders. The ‘Dinner and a Show’ event is a fun opportunity to show our appreciation locally in a city that’s well known for its barbecue,” said Beau Warren, Marine Veteran and President, Americas of Weber Inc.

The+Always+Serving+Project utilizes the healing power of BBQ through a mobile two-day course where participants work side-by-side with pitmasters and chefs to learn new skills. Weber also supports veterans and military families with product discounts through the ID.Me program and provides specially adapted grills for select wounded veterans.

“We’re proud to participate in events like this for veterans and their families, and believe in the healing power of barbecue,” said David Marks, Head of Business Development, of OBR, a non-profit that provides meals in times of need, feeding first responders and communities impacted by natural disasters and Covid-19. OBR also offers year-round programs like The Always Serving Project and has helped the Nashville community in the recent past. After the severe storms and tornado in March 2020, OBR provided 120,780 meals, and after the Christmas Day 2020 explosion in downtown Nashville they provided meals to first responders and volunteers.

The Terminal Listfollows James Reece, played by Pratt, after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. When Reece returns home, he begins to question both his memories of what happened and the world around him. Many of The Terminal List production team – the cast, crew, and advisors – are former members of the U.S. military and provide a layer of authenticity to the production.

Amazon, the parent company of Prime Video, currently employs more than 40,000 veterans and military spouses across multiple businesses, including Operations, Sustainability, Alexa, and Amazon Web Services. With a pledge of hiring more than 100,000 U.S. veterans and military spouses by 2024, Amazon offers a variety of programs to assist transitioning service members and military spouses in finding rewarding careers.

The meal for the “Dinner and a Show” event will be prepared using the new, limited-edition Weber 70th anniversary Kettle, which commemorates the creation of the iconic American charcoal grill on July 20, 1952. The special line features 22-inch kettles in four heritage colors and details that reflect the 1950s in America.

Guests 18 or older who are active military service members, veterans, or military family members (spouse, adult child), are invited to RSVP to the free event at : https%3A%2F%2Fforms.gle%2FXpDoEWV8KRYyzAYY7. Space is limited and attendees will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m.; the screening of the Terminal List will begin at 7 p.m. An attendee surprise giveaway will be provided for each person that goes to the event. For more information, email [email protected].

ABOUT WEBER

Weber+Inc. headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world’s leading barbecue brand. The Company’s founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal grill 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers, and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts discover what’s possible. In 2021, the Company acquired June Life Inc., a smart appliance and technology company, to accelerate the development of its Weber Connect® technology and digital products. In addition, Weber recently launched 1952 Ventures, a subsidiary designed to accelerate new growth platforms and brand extensions for the Company in the areas of product, technologies, and partnerships. Weber offers its barbecue grills and accessories, services, and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.

WEBER®, ORIGINAL KETTLE®, and WEBER CONNECT® are U.S. registered trademarks of Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

ABOUT THE TERMINAL LIST

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day), and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

ABOUT OPERATION BBQ RELIEF

Operation BBQ Relief was formed in May 2011 in response to the devastating EF5-rated multiple-vortex tornado that hit the southwest Missouri city of Joplin. Now in its 11th year, Operation BBQ Relief and its many award-winning competitive pitmaster staff and volunteers have served up nearly 10 million meals here in the United States and internationally to more than 90 communities impacted by natural disasters.

Disclaimer: Operation BBQ Relief, as a 501(c)(3) public charity, acknowledges and recognizes Weber’s incredible support of its charitable mission and this educational program. Their collaboration on this project is not an endorsement.

