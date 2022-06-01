MAHWAH, N.J. and SINGAPORE, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and managed security service provider (MSSP) ONESECURE, today announced the expansion of their partnership agreement. To enhance ONESECURE’S Webyith defacement and domain phishing monitoring service for ASEAN enterprises, the MSSP is expanding its cyber security suite to include Radware’s Application Protection-as-a-Service offering and Cloud DDoS Protection Service.

The enhancements will offer ONESECURE customers more robust, round-the-clock cyber protection, increased network visibility, and advanced application and API protection from web attacks, vulnerabilities, and bad bots. ONESECURE’s security suite also includes Radware’s DefensePro® solution for automated DDoS protection and Radware’s Alteon® application delivery controller, which protects applications, while optimizing application performance and delivery.

“The rise in phishing scams has left both enterprises and consumers disillusioned. As companies look to strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities, more advanced prevention solutions need to be accessible. Early threat identification is also crucial,” said ONESECURE’s founder, Edmund How. “ONESECURE’s collaboration with Radware aims to strengthen the existing Webyith defacement solution with added application and API protection capabilities. At the same time, it offers enterprises comprehensive protection against emerging cyber threats and peace of mind."

Webyith is an agentless service that offers preventive cyber protection with seamless integration, onboarding, and configuration processes. Webyith scans thousands of asset codes, and look-alike and typosquatting domains in the global internet to identify potential phishing threats that come in the form of phishing websites and malware delivery. These threats are further analyzed and verified by in-house security analysts to provide real-time alerts with additional assistance for domain takedowns.

"ONESECURE is recognized regionally for their technical excellence and expertise. We are looking forward to working with them to increase cyber protection for ASEAN enterprises,” said Desmond Tan, Radware’s cloud sales director for the ASEAN region. “Radware’s solutions offer advanced DDoS mitigation and web application and API protection across on-premise as well as public, private, and hybrid cloud environments.”

Radware’s fully managed Cloud DDoS Protection Service uses patented behavioral-based detection and automatic signature creation algorithms, as well as unique SSL attack mitigation to safeguard organizations against today’s most dynamic and damaging DDoS threats.

Radware's Application Protection-as-a-Service solution offers a one-stop shop for application security that includes a cloud-based web application firewall (WAF), bot management, API protection, and application layer DDoS protection. The solution is based on patented and automated algorithms that keep applications secured with minimum false positives, delivering state-of-the-art application and API protection that doesn’t roadblock business agility and growth.

About ONESECURE

Founded in 2018, ONESECURE is one of the fastest-growing managed security service providers in the region, offering customised cybersecurity solutions and expert advisory services to over 100 companies in Asia, including local telecos, small to medium-size enterprises, and schools. Beyond its existing 24/7 server monitoring, anti-DDoS and web application security services, ONESECURE continues to keep abreast of global cyber threats, enhancing its cyber protection features to better fit the evolving needs of enterprises.

About Radware

Radware® ( RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2022 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

