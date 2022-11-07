RBA Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

520 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $180.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.39%), AZO(3.39%), and UNH(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RBA Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GLW by 67,569 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.5.

On 07/11/2022, Corning Inc traded for a price of $32.61 per share and a market cap of $27.54Bil. The stock has returned -16.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 86,647-share investment in NYSE:MDU. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.73 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, MDU Resources Group Inc traded for a price of $26.74 per share and a market cap of $5.44Bil. The stock has returned -10.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MDU Resources Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 45,946 shares in NYSE:UGI, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.72 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, UGI Corp traded for a price of $39.26 per share and a market cap of $8.24Bil. The stock has returned -11.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UGI Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CTRA by 46,119 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.28.

On 07/11/2022, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $26.31 per share and a market cap of $21.20Bil. The stock has returned 63.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 17,503 shares in NYSE:TRGP, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.87 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, Targa Resources Corp traded for a price of $59.72 per share and a market cap of $13.62Bil. The stock has returned 39.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Targa Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 8.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.