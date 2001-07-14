The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29 today announced the publication of its annual Sustainability Report, which outlines the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies, practices and industry recognition of RMR and its clients, including Service+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SVC%29, Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29, Office+Properties+Income+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+OPI%29, Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29, Seven+Hills+Realty+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SEVN%29, TravelCenters+of+America+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+TA%29, AlerisLife+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+ALR%29 and Sonesta+International+Hotels+Corporation+%28Private%29.

RMR has also joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign to set emissions reduction targets that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. In alignment with this pledge, RMR has committed to a long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050 with a 50% reduction commitment by 2030 from a 2019 baseline. RMR will set verifiable targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which independently assesses corporate emissions reduction targets in line with climate science.

John Forester, Vice President, Energy and Sustainability for RMR Real Estate Services, made the following statement:

“We are proud to present our annual Sustainability Report, which highlights both important ESG accomplishments from the past year and our sustainability goals for the future. One goal is our pledge to reduce emissions in order to reach net zero by 2050, which aligns with our long-standing commitment to environmental performance and our belief that sustainability is a key component of value creation.”

RMR’s notable recognition and highlights over the past year, summarized in the 2021 Sustainability Report, include the following:

RMR and OPI earned recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year. Prior to the Sustainability Report’s publishing, RMR earned the designation for the fourth consecutive year and OPI earned the designation for the fifth consecutive year. Both RMR and OPI are recognized for their Sustained Excellence in Energy Management.

For the second time in three years, RMR earned the Institute of Real Estate Management’s (IREM) Award for Corporate Excellence in 2021.

In 2021 RMR articulated Mission, Vision and Values statements to unite all employees around a shared purpose, a common goal and collective values. More information can be found here.

In early 2022, a third cohort started RMR’s Accelerated Women in Leadership Program (AWLP), which offers a targeted learning experience to help women strengthen and leverage their unique talents so they can deepen their contribution and grow both professionally and personally. To date, 62 employees have completed this program.

For the second consecutive year, RMR was recognized as a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe in 2021. RMR was also named a Top Place to work by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum, a commercial real estate industry news outlet.

RMR’s full 2021 Sustainability Report is available on the Corporate+Sustainability section of its website and can be downloaded here.

