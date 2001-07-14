Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that Peter McGough joined Gambling.com Group as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective July 1, 2022. In this role, McGough will be responsible for developing and implementing the overall investor relations program as well as communicating the vision and value of the Group’s business to its shareholders and the financial community. McGough joins the Group from Viridian Capital Advisors, where he most recently served in an Institutional Sales role.

Peter McGough, Gambling.com Group, Vice President of Investor Relations (Photo: Business Wire)

“Pete brings a wealth of experience and a fantastic network from his decades of experience in the New York finance community. Having such a talented individual working inside the business, full-time and at the VP level will ensure we deliver a best-in-class investor relations program,” said Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group.

McGough has over 25 years of sell-side experience. At Viridian Capital Advisors, McGough introduced private equity funds, institutional investors, high net worth individuals and family offices to key clients in the emerging technology, cannabis and healthcare sectors. Previously, McGough led the North American corporate access team at Credit Suisse and the sector specialist sales team at JP Morgan. In his role as a tech specialist at both firms, McGough’s responsibilities included partnering and advising on investor relations strategy with corporate entities. McGough holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Banking, Corporate, Finance and Securities Law from Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business.

“I am excited to be joining the team at Gambling.com Group," McGough said. "The team, the culture and the market opportunity the company offers is unmatched. I look forward to leveraging my background in capital markets and investor engagement to rapidly accelerate the investment community’s appreciation of the talent within Gambling.com Group and the growth opportunity in front of this organization."

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of June 30, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

