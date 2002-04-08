Hod Hasharon, Israel, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. ( ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that it has appointed Raffi Kesten to its Board of Directors as an independent director. The Company also announced that it has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Outerbridge Capital Management, LLC (“Outerbridge Capital”), QVT Financial LP, and certain of their affiliates (collectively, “Outerbridge”), which collectively own approximately 7.5% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

Raffi Kesten brings to Allot over 30 years of senior executive business and management experience in the high-tech and cybersecurity industry. Raffi served as the General Manager and COO of NDS, a pay TV media and security company. Following the acquisition of NDS by Cisco, Raffi served as VP of the Service Provider Security and Video Division of Cisco. He later joined JVP, one of Israel’s leading venture capital firms, where he led JVP’s investments in technology startups and served on several Boards, including CyberArk (CYBR). Most recently, Raffi served as Chief Revenue Officer of RadWare (RDWR), a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions.

Mr. Kesten will be replacing Ronnie Kenneth, who is leaving the Board (after serving since October 2014) in order to dedicate more time to his new impact fund that he recently established. Mr. Kesten will also be replacing Mr. Kenneth as a member of the Compensation and Nominating Committee, and Mr. Nadav Zohar, a serving Director of the Company, will be replacing Mr. Kenneth as a member of the Audit Committee.

“As a long-term and engaged shareholder, we are pleased to reach this agreement with Allot,” said Rory Wallace, Chief Investment Officer of Outerbridge Capital. “With its market-leading products for network management, DDoS mitigation, and security-as-a-service (SECaaS), Allot can deliver compelling value to service providers as they seek to grow revenues, reduce churn, and protect their networks and end customers from cyberattacks. We believe that Allot’s focus on growing its cybersecurity business is strategically sound, and are pleased to have helped Allot identify a director with impressive and relevant experience to support this growth. Outerbridge intends to continue working constructively with Allot to enhance shareholder value.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Raffi to our Board,” said Yigal Jacoby, Allot’s Chairman of the Board. “Raffi is a veteran who brings significant cyber experience along with business acumen. He is an excellent choice to join our Board. I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank Ronnie Kenneth for his dedicated service and major contribution to Allot over the years with his telecommunications and operational experience.”

Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement between Allot and Outerbridge, Allot has agreed to nominate Mr. Kesten as a Class II director at the 2022 annual shareholder meeting and then again for a three-year term at the 2023 annual shareholder meeting. Outerbridge has agreed to vote, among other things, in favor of Allot’s board nominees and has agreed to customary standstill provisions until one day after the 2023 annual shareholder meeting, provided that Outerbridge shall be permitted to acquire additional shares to enable total ownership of up to 15% percent of Allot’s outstanding shares during the standstill period. Outerbridge will also have the right to review and participate in financings, if any, from shareholders of Allot at the time of the financing subject to certain exceptions.

