LONDON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc ( ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that the Company was named the winner of the Pharmaceutical Industry Network Group (PING) Innovation Award. Hosted by the law firm VWV, the PING Innovation Award recognizes individuals and organizations whose innovative ideas, products, services or processes in the pharmaceuticals and life sciences sector are making a positive impact on people's lives.



“We appreciate the recognition of our pioneering work developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens, which we believe for the first time allows the targeting of all cancer cells of an individual while sparing healthy tissue,” said Iraj Ali, Chief Executive Officer at Achilles Therapeutics. “Achilles aims to combine personalized genomics with AI-powered bioinformatics, which is based on real-world patient data characterizing tumor evolution over years, to strategically develop cancer treatments tailored for each patient with durable potential in tough to treat cancers. We thank VWV and PING for this award which would not be possible without the dedication of our team at Achilles whose mission is to improve the care of patients with advanced cancers who have limited treatment options.”

Achilles Therapeutics was chosen as the winner by an independent panel in recognition of innovation demonstrated by the Company’s work with clonal neoantigens to treat solid tumors, including the Company’s AI-powered PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform and proprietary VELOS™ manufacturing process, and the potential that the Company’s innovative therapies have to benefit cancer patients.

"Each year we have celebrated innovation with this PING Innovation Award and what a worthy winner in Achilles. They have the potential to make such a difference in the treatment of cancer,” added Paul Gershlick, Chair of PING and Partner and Head of Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences at VWV. “What a fantastic and uplifting way to end a PING Conference that shows this really is a golden age for life sciences innovation.”

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary AI-Powered PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

About VWV

VWV is a UK national full-service law firm with leading lawyers in specialist sectors including pharma & life sciences, tech, HE, and early-stage companies. VWV have around 500 staff, including 89 Partners across five offices; Bristol, London, Watford, Birmingham and Henleaze.

