AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile (“MaaS”) that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the release of PhunWallet version 1.3, an updated mobile application software on the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.

The latest app update enables users to log in and out across devices seamlessly, using the same username and password to easily access their accounts. It also offers users more opportunities to earn PhunToken (PHTK), the innovative cryptocurrency created by Phunware to reward consumers for their engagement in profitable behaviors, such as completing surveys or watching videos from specific brands.

“The updates to PhunWallet make it easier for users to take control of their data and participate in a decentralized data economy,” said Andrew Soltan, Vice President of Engineering at Phunware. “Delivering seamless access to PhunWallet across devices allows consumers more opportunities to earn rewards.”

PhunWallet version 1.3 also introduces personal QR code referrals, upgrading from the share link referrals previously promoted by the app. Now users can quickly sync up with friends and family by scanning their personal QR code and easily invite them to start earning rewards on the app. For each completed referral, users can earn PhunToken.

To celebrate the update, PhunWallet held a special in-app referral contest from June 9 to June 19, resulting in over 10,000 new users registering on the app.

"Users can now easily surface a QR code with their inner circle, so they can start earning rewards as well,” said Mr. Soltan.

PhunWallet is the official mobile app of Phunware’s blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem where consumers can manage both PhunToken and PhunCoin.

To learn more about PhunWallet, visit www.phunwallet.com or download PhunWallet on the App Store or Google Play.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

