NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading software development company, announced the launch of Robot Store, an e-commerce website that provides Robotic Automation Process (“RPA”) services to its Japanese enterprise-level customers.



Robot Store is a website where corporations are able to purchase certain ready-to-use computerization robots that automate daily tasks for users. Leveraging HeartCore’s RPA capabilities, Robot Store offers the following services at high volumes and speed: invoice processing, accounting reconciliation, ERP data entry, employee onboarding, sales orders processing and more. The launch of Robot Store is part of HeartCore’s broader initiative to help companies advance their digital transformation efforts.



“The launch of Robot Store is our response to the significant number of requests we’ve received from many customers surrounding the growing need for automation and digital transformation,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno (Yamamoto). “HeartCore’s robust slate of RPA tools will fulfill the demand for many current and prospective customers as they will be able to seamlessly automate a multitude of tasks in an effective and error-free manner. Our organization is committed to advocating for digital transformation as that will ultimately help our customers cut costs and operate more efficiently.”

There can be no assurance that a particular RPA services client will achieve their RPA objectives.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

