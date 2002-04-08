FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and WALL, N.J., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, will showcase its solutions in Booth #536 at MSP EXPO June 21-24, 2022 at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Produced by TMC, MSP EXPO is the premier conference and networking summit for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), with expanded reach via its collocation with ITEXPO. BIO-key looks to both support and expand its growing base of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), highlighting the value and capabilities of its differentiated cybersecurity solutions and sharing strategies with channel partners on how to grow their businesses with BIO-key solutions.



BIO-key welcomes the opportunity to extend its Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) Program within the global MSP community and to develop new revenue opportunities for BIO-key and its partners. Attendees are invited to stop by booth #536 to learn how BIO-key and their award-winning PortalGuard IAM platform can:

Build a strong recurring revenue stream for their business;

Differentiate their cybersecurity portfolio with Identity-Bound Biometrics;

Offer an IAM solution that beats the competition in both features and price;

Build profitable customer relationships; and

Help them become a trusted cybersecurity advisor.



For more than 20 years, the conference has brought together MSP business owners and technology specialists to discuss how to drive more recurring revenue, increase the valuation of their company, grow their network, deliver better customer service, and evaluate today’s most sought-after technologies.

“We’re seeing more MSPs and a new cohort of MSSPs interested in offering cybersecurity solutions which are a growing customer priority in today’s environment,” said Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, BIO-key. “Increases in cyberattacks, cyber insurers requiring multi-factor authentication, the desire to eliminate passwords and providing friction-less access are just some of the reasons customers have a strong interest in our solutions. We look forward to connecting with the global MSP community at this event to discuss how we can help them solve these challenges for their customers and accelerate the grow of their cybersecurity business.”

BIO-key PortalGuard offers an unmatched variety of multi-factor authentication (MFA) choices, single sign-on (SSO), self-service password reset (SSPR), and Identity-Bound Biometrics. PortalGuard is well-suited for everyday use cases including remote workforces, third-party access, Customer IAM (CIAM), and passwordless workflows. For over 20 years, PortalGuard has been trusted by customers across education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, government, and other sectors to reduce password-related help desk calls by up to 95%, eliminate passwords, secure remote access, prevent phishing attacks, meet cyber insurance requirements, and improve productivity for the IT team.

For information about BIO-key and its CAP Program please visit the company website. For information about MSP Expo, please visit the conference website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

