LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK) (the “Company”), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced it will participate in Bank of America’s (BofA) Web3 & Digital Assets Day. Organized for BofA’s top clients, the private event will take place on June 23rd at the BofA Tower in New York City.

The event agenda includes leaders of some of the most well known companies from the Web3 and digital assets industry. CleanSpark’s CEO Zach Bradford will join panelists from two other companies that operate in the mining world.

As Web3 and digital assets become more popular, the infrastructure layer of proof-of-work networks continues to generate increasing interest among energy companies and institutional investors. There are currently over 25 publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies, with over 10 of them going public in the last year alone. Many others are currently in the process of getting publicly listed.

“As a leading bitcoin mining company with a clean energy background, CleanSpark has been focused on sustainability since its earliest days,” said Isaac Holyoak, VP of strategic communications at CleanSpark. “We go above and beyond to provide investors with the information they need to be part of a sustainable bitcoin future, and this forum presents a great opportunity for that.”

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK), a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges.

