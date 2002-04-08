New York, NY, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. ( HMBL, Financial) announced today from the NFT.NYC 2022 conference that it has signed a brand endorsement relationship with Myles Garrett to promote its Web 3 blockchain platform.



To kickoff their work together, HUMBL is launching a limited edition Myles Garrett NFT Collection, currently scheduled for late July 2022, making use of core HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Search Engine and HUMBL Marketplace product lines.

The Myles Garrett NFT Collection will feature authentic NFTs with creative media including original art and accompanying sound. Certain NFT purchases from the collection will also be tied to physical merchandise such as signed professional footballs and jerseys.

The NFTs and physical merchandise will also be “Verified by BLOCKS” to ensure authenticity for collectors. Any environmental impact of the NFT program will also be estimated and offset by “BLOCKS Zero” via carbon credits.

A portion of the NFT sales will go to Waterboys.org, a program that was launched by the Chris Long Foundation, alongside some of his fellow NFL players, to build new water wells and improved clean water access to families in Africa.

The NFT collection was produced in collaboration with GV Art + Design, which has collaborated previously on creative media with networks such as ESPN, Sports Illustrated, NBA.com and MLB Network.

“HUMBL is doing innovative things in Web 3. Their work to deliver the tokenized, blockchain economy into the hands of global customers is something I’m excited to be a part of building,” said Myles Garrett.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to work and collaborate with Myles and his team,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “He has been an excellent contributor to the NFL on and off the field and we are proud to be associated with him and his impact on the world.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 blockchain company with consumer and commercial divisions. The company offers a HUMBL Mobile Pay app, HUMBL Search Engine and HUMBL Marketplace.

About Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is an American football defensive end for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL). He was selected as the #1 overall draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Mr. Garrett has been named to three Pro Bowls and two first-team All Pro selections during his NFL career. Prior to the NFL, Mr. Garrett played college football at Texas A+M, where he received All-American honors in 2016.

Mr. Garrett was named the Cleveland Browns: Walter Payton “Man of the Year” in 2020. He is also Captain of the Waterboys, which works with NFL athletes to bring clean water and wells to communities in Africa.

About Waterboys

The first program of the Waterboys brought NFL players together from across the league to meet the initial goal of funding 32 deep borehole wells to represent the 32 NFL teams. Since accomplishing that goal in February of 2018, Waterboys has more than doubled its goal, serving 480,000 individuals with clean water and inspiriting the start of other Waterboys programs across leagues and locations.

About BLOCKS

BLOCKS DAO is the first legally registered DAO in the United States, headquartered and founded in Wyoming. DAO's are decentralized, autonomous organizations that are typically self-governed and managed by token holders (“BLOCKS”) through blockchain-based voting. BLOCKS is working on blockchain use cases such as verifiable credentials, NFT verification, registries and more.

About GV Art + Design

GV Art + Design is a creative boutique specializing in original artwork, design, and apparel. Their creativity has given them the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and pop culture such as ESPN Sportscenter, TNT, MLB Network, NBA.com, Jimmy Kimmel and Sports Illustrated.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

