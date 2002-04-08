LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced its newest multi-unit deal as the brand continues to add new locations across the Southeastern US. This partnership with experienced franchisees Brandon Jones and Tyrone Smith covers Tuscaloosa, AL and for the first time in the brand’s history, Del Taco will be entering the state of Mississippi.



“Tyrone and I have over four decades of experience operating in the QSR franchise space and have great success in making sure the brands we work with grow within the Mississippi and Alabama markets,” says Jones. “This area has been in need of a superior Mexican QSR brand and we strongly believe Del Taco will be a big hit, especially under our guidance and ownership.”

Combined, Jones and Smith have nearly 45 years of experience owning and operating QSR restaurants, currently owning and operating both Sonics and McAlister’s Delis in the region.

“Brandon and Tyrone capture everything we look for in a franchise partner. They are committed to their community and place a strong focus on people and operations, which translates directly into successful growth in the brands they work with, which aligns perfectly with Del Taco’s culture,” said Jeff Little, SVP of Development. “We look forward to continuing to bring fresh quality Mexican food to the residents of Alabama and for the first time, to the state of Mississippi in partnership with our newest franchisees.”

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

