BURLINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that it earned a series of awards and recognitions for its employee engagement and for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, Progress for Tomorrow. Most recently, Progress ranked #5 for large businesses during last week’s the Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work Awards Ceremony. Rankings were based on an employee survey that evaluated trust in leadership, communications and engagement, manager effectiveness, resource availability and more. Progress was also included in the 2022 Inc. Best Workplaces List and the Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers 2022 List, which each required similar employee survey input.

Progress strives to provide a work environment in which its people feel safe and valued. In addition to benefits such as learning and development, employee stock purchase plans (ESPP), global well-being programs and more, Progress provides limitless opportunities for employee engagement and innovation. This includes working on an industry leading product portfolio and supporting a customer base of some of the largest, most innovative companies in the world. Employees are also encouraged to give back to the community through Progress’ expansive CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow, which includes programs dedicated to inclusion, diversity, human rights, social justice, STEM education, emergency relief and environmental sustainability.

In the first half of 2022, Progress was honored with the following recognitions:

2022 Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work (Second consecutive year)

2022 International CSR Excellence Award (Third consecutive year)

2022 HR Distinction Awards, India (Second consecutive year) Most Effective CSR Strategy (Platinum) Most Innovative COVID Response (Gold)

2022 Inc. Best Workplaces List

2022 American Business “Stevie” Awards (Second consecutive year) Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion (Bronze) Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Corporate Responsibility (Bronze)

Honors from SOS Children’s Villages Bulgaria for being a long-term corporate partner

2022 B2B Media Employer Branding Award, Bulgaria

2022 Forbes Best Midsize Employers

To view the company’s full list of awards and recognitions, go to https://www.progress.com/company/awards.

“Progress has a thriving and nurturing culture based on mutual respect, trust and collaboration,” said Yogesh Gupta CEO, Progress. “I am humbled that we have received so many recognitions as a best employer because these awards are based on direct feedback from our people. Our people know that what they do matters. They live our values every day in the work they do, how they engage with our customers and each other, and in their service to the community. They continue to make me #ProgressPROUD.”

For more information about career opportunities at Progress, visit https://www.progress.com/company/careers.

To learn more about Progress for Tomorrow and to read the 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, visit https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility.

