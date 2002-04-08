Miami, FL, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC Pink: GHAV) (“GHAV or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement (“Agreement”) with Can B Corp, Inc. ( CANB) (“CANB”), a health and wellness company specializing in developing, producing and selling hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Havana will assist Can B in the research and development of a proprietary CBD additive (“Additive”) that Havana will add to their production process to allow the CBD to be infused in the coffee once brewed. The actual Additive manufacturing will be done in Can B’s Miami, Florida R&D lab and processing center or other production facilities as needed.

To expedite time to market, Havana intends to leverage its scalable network of manufacturing and distribution centers throughout Florida in addition to Can B commitment to add the CBD Coffee to its product offerings. The new CBD infused coffee will be available in Havana’s optimum blend medium dark roast in a 12-ounce double zipped bag with an air valve for freshness.

Furthermore, the company has signed a partnership agreement with Peter Michael MD MBA a certified specialist with the ability to provide medical marijuana card evaluations. Under the agreement, Dr. Peter Michael will be the face of the 12oz Grand Havana CBD Infused coffee.

Grand Havana is now taking pre-orders on our company website www.grandhavanacoffee.com



Tanya Bredemeier Chief Executive Officer of Grand Havana, Inc. commented, “After numerous discussions and much consideration, the Company is happy to have finally found the right commercialization and brand development partner with Can B to bring CBD infused coffee product to fruition”. Ms. Bredemeier further added “We welcome Dr. Peter Michael onboard and look forward to branding our CBD coffee as the best products in the market we are using the Company’s flagship dark roast Cuban style espresso brand, Grand Havana, will also be the first to offer CBD-infused espresso, which will be made available to consumers as soon as possible in our cafes and online”. Havana currently services over 1,000 retailers in the southeast market and is looking to expand.

Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This is a significant expansion milestone for our company as coffee is still America’s favorite beverage and its popularity continues to grow”. Added Mr. Alfonsi, “the CBD opportunity with Havana is evidence of the growing market wide expansion into the CBD beverage opportunity and we are glad to be linked with Grand Havana, Inc”.

Dr. Peter Michael states “As a certified regenerative medicine and anti-aging specialist I have been using CBD to help my patients in a variety of ways. The CBD, produced by CANB Corp., blended with Grand Havana espresso delivers an effective combination of flavor, focus and energy.” The product is designed to enhance alertness, relieve stress and provide energy through the synergistic effects of caffeine and CBD in dopamine and serotonin.

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida “The Capital of Espresso in the US.”

Grand Havana products are distributed by Sysco, Ambassador Foods and Amazon. We proudly serve our coffees in corporate offices, airports, universities, non-traditional avenues, supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels, online marketplaces and in our fresh and exciting chain of Grand Havana Café coffee shops across the US. With more than 10 million cups of coffee served nationwide, Grand Havana is the choice of consumers when it comes to delving into the nostalgia and essence of the best cup of Cuban coffee, thus offering a b2b solution that provides our high-quality coffee product delivered and reliable with timely technical service.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com , call 1.800.608.5441, or email [email protected] Find out more about the company at www.Facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee , twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1 , or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp. ( CANB) is a health & wellness company providing the highest quality hemp derived cannabinoid products, including under its own brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. CanB Corp. operates R&D and production facilities in Lacey, WA, and Florida. To learn more about Can B Corp. and our comprehensive line of high quality products, please visit: Canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com , follow Can B Corp on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.

For more information about Can B Corp., please visit: www.CanBCorp.com

About Dr. Peter Michael

Dr. Peter Michael is a certified specialist with the ability to provide medical marijuana card evaluations a graduate of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Howard University Hospital and his physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. In 2016, he completed an interventional pain management fellowship at the Florida Spine Institute, and in 2017, a interventional pain and regenerative sports medicine fellowship with Marko Brodor MD. Dr. Michael additionally received his Master of Business Administration from University of Miami School of Business in 2011, and has been published in various journals and conferences.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of latest information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.