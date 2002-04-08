GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited ( EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it has received an initial purchase order for five units of EH216 AAVs from Tianxingjian Cultural Tourism Investment and Development LLC. (“Tianxingjian”), an affiliated enterprise of the Jishou city government in Hunan province, China. The two parties plan to develop a scenic flight project at the Aizhai Wonder Tourist Area (“Aizhai Wonder”) in Jishou. Tianxingjian plans to purchase additional 25 units of EH216 as the project evolves. It is an implementation of EHang’s previous strategic partnership with the Jishou city government for in-depth and extensive collaborations on urban air mobility (“UAM”), such as aerial tourism, UAM infrastructure and operation center development, professional technician training, etc. It also represents one of EH216’s typical programs in the field of aerial tourism in China with great market potential and application opportunities.



In recent years, the State Council and the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued policies to propel and accelerate integrated development of general aviation and aerial tourism. Given this, EHang has been expanding cooperation with more partners to apply its AAV solutions in various tourism sightseeing use cases in China and overseas, leveraging its state-of-the-art AAV solutions’ advantages of safety, auto flight, fleet management for large-scale operations, cost-effectiveness and sustainability.

Aizhai Wonder is a renowned landmark and a part of Scenic Area of Aizhai Wonder, Shibadong Village, and Dehang Canyon, a national 5A scenic spot in Hunan. During the Workers’ Day holiday in May, some tourists experienced EHang’s demo flights for the sightseeing of the natural landscape at Aizhai Wonder.

“The Jishou city government is striving to develop strategic emerging industries for tourism. The integration of EH216 AAV technologies and Aizhai cultural tourism resources can further enhance Jishou’s tourism brand,” said Xiufeng Wu, Director of the Management Office of Dehang Scenic Spot in Jishou.

“Aizhai Wonder has a breathtaking landscape of steep cliffs, waterfalls and primitive forests, making it ideal for aerial sightseeing, air mobility, and related projects,” said Min Sun, Chairperson of Tianxingjian. “As a world’s leading AAV technology platform company, EHang has advanced software and hardware technologies as well as rich flight experience. With our respective advantages combined, we will work together to set up vertiports at scenic spots including the Aizhai Bridge and the Jiulongxi Canyon, and to gradually roll out trial operations for aerial sightseeing.”

Xin Fang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, commented, “We are delighted to partner with the Jishou city government to jointly bring UAM solutions to Aizhai Wonder. EHang has been doing trial operations for aerial sightseeing since last year. We believe with our business expansion, EH216 AAVs will fly in more scenic spots around the world, bringing tourists safe and comfortable aerial sightseeing experiences.”

Video of EH216 demo flights at Aizhai Wonder in Jishou, China:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8oahA2p0sg

About EHang

EHang ( EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to EH216-S Type Certification, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our AAV products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Investor Contact: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9355feae-a30e-4a01-908e-d7813a8ba29f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6435574c-748e-4233-825f-2a7c59a7ec5d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14f2af86-a4cc-42c8-a782-50bc015b3896