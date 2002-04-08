BOSTON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (: IRL) (the “Fund”) announced today that at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 14, 2022, David Dempsey was re-elected as a Class II Director of the Fund for a three-year term expiring in 2025.



The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish equity securities.

The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. (based in Dublin, Ireland). KBI Global Investors Ltd. is majority owned by Amundi Asset Management, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management.

The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol - IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at 1-800-468-6475 or [email protected]