MINNEAPOLIS, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, rolled out Jamf Safe Internet to K-12 education customers across the globe. Designed to help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet, Jamf Safe Internet allows customer admins to enforce acceptable-use policies without sacrificing the unmatched learning experience Apple devices provide.



Apple has already established a strong presence in the education market as students spend more time learning online. This creates a growing need for digital safety to prevent students from accessing unsafe content and eliminate cyberattacks. Incorporating filtering technology and network threat prevention features currently available to commercial customers through Jamf’s security solutions, Jamf Safe Internet is the only Apple-first, education-focused cybersecurity solution that ensures students can navigate the internet safely. Jamf Safe Internet values student privacy by applying prevention over inspection principles.

“With technology now firmly embedded in the student experience, there is a growing need for digital safety to eliminate cyberattacks and prevent students from accessing unsafe content. Jamf combines best-in-class network threat prevention and a vast content-filtering database to block unsafe and malicious content so that students can safely learn online from anywhere,” said Suraj Mohandas, Senior Director of Education Strategy, Jamf.

Content Control in One Click

Jamf Safe Internet allows teachers and IT admins to customize and create the level of content control that fits each class and can prevent harmful and inappropriate content from reaching student devices. This protection is powered by Jamf’s content filtering and in-network threat prevention technologies.

New and Streamlined Console

Jamf Safe Internet delivers a brand new and streamlined administrative console with workflows built specifically for schools. The seamless integration with Jamf School makes deployment and ongoing syncing simple and intuitive on the platform and devices that students, teachers and parents are already comfortable with. Jamf Safe Internet also integrates with Jamf Pro right out of the box for education customers currently using Jamf Pro for device management.

Jamf’s Continued Commitment to Protecting Privacy

Jamf’s privacy-friendly approach provides a safe online environment for students of all ages while offering schools enough information to guide students on the internet when needed. Jamf is committed to maintaining compliance with all applicable privacy regulations and has signed the Student Privacy Pledge , highlighting its commitment to protecting the information of students, parents and teachers in schools. In addition, schools using Jamf Safe Internet qualify for E-rate funding since it helps them maintain CIPA compliance.

To learn more about Jamf Safe Internet, visit: www.jamf.com/products/jamf-safe-internet .

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

