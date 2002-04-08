ST. LOUIS and FRANKFURT, Germany, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) today announced the completion of its acquisition of ACXIT Capital Partners, a leading independent corporate finance and financial advisory firm serving European middle-market clients and entrepreneurs. The addition of ACXIT to the Stifel platform adds about 50 investment banking professionals, located primarily in Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich.



Effective immediately, Johannes Lucas and Thomas Klack are Co-Heads of DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) Advisory at Stifel. ACXIT Senior Managing Partners Jens Tschauder and Tobias Warkus have also joined Stifel’s DACH Management Board.

“Today, we are taking yet another significant step toward extending our global investment banking franchise,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “We are thrilled to bring the ACXIT team to Stifel, and we look forward to extending our platform deeper into the vibrant DACH markets.”

“This is an exciting day for ACXIT, our employees, and our clients,” said Johannes H. Lucas, Founder and Senior Managing Partner of ACXIT Capital Partners. “We have witnessed Stifel grow dramatically in recent years, and we look forward to being part of the firm’s continued expansion in Continental Europe.”

“Together, we are able to provide existing and future clients with a broader range of advisory services, stronger cross-border reach, and added regional market expertise,” added Thomas Klack, Senior Managing Partner of ACXIT Capital Partners. “We also believe this is a strong cultural fit as we share the same client-first mentality that fosters consistently successful outcomes.”

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this report not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this report are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Material factors and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

