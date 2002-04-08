ANDOVER, Mass., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that the Company will release second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.



A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the call by phone, participants should register online by clicking here, where you will receive dial in details. We encourage participants to register and dial in to the conference call at least 15 minutes before the start of the call to ensure a timely connection. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website at www.mks.com.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, temperature sensing, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. We primarily serve the semiconductor, advanced electronics and specialty industrial markets. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

