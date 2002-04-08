STAMFORD, Conn., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Company, has successfully facilitated a $70 million receivables securitization program for American Airlines, Inc., headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The program focuses on a multi-country, multi-currency portfolio of cargo receivables from certain countries where the airline operates. Finacity provided origination, analytic and structuring support. Finacity serves as the ongoing Administrator for the program.



About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and bond administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $150 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises.

