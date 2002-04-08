COLUMBIA, Md., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable ( TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Tenable will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . A live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-844-512-2921 or internationally at 1-412-317-6671. A webcast replay will be available after the call until August 9, 2022.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

