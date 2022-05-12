PR Newswire

The Merger Reinforces Linewize's Commitment to Online Safety

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize , a rapidly growing education technology company, announced today that its parent company, Family Zone (ASX: FZO), acquired parental controls leader Qustodio in a transaction valued at $52 million. The merger will strengthen the company's consumer capabilities, expand its footprint and further its mission to protect every child's digital journey at school, at home and everywhere in between. Family Zone acquired 100% of the shares in Qustodio and its subsidiaries.

Qustodio's cross-platform solution allows parents and educators to protect children from online harm, while also promoting healthy digital habits and awareness. Its next-generation tools help manage and balance screen time, block harmful content and promote healthier online activity, allowing families and educators to build a safe and secure digital experience for every child. Based in Barcelona, Spain, Qustodio was founded in 2012. Today, it is a global leader in family online safety, operating in eight languages and reaching more than 4 million users across 180+ countries. Its channel partners are among the world's leading telecom operators in countries spanning Spain, France, Singapore, Mexico, Japan, Brazil and Chile.

Dedicated to protecting children's digital journeys, Linewize provides a suite of capabilities for schools and communities including filtering, reporting, monitoring, classroom management, parent education and more. This marks the fourth acquisition by Family Zone, Linewize's parent company, in less than a year, closely following that of Cipafilter, Smoothwall and NetRef. This latest acquisition further solidifies Linewize as one of the world's largest K-12 safety providers, serving more than 11 million students globally.

"As we continue on our rapid growth trajectory, we are honored to welcome the Qustodio team into ours. The addition of their team and technology help complete our vision to deliver an all-encompassing student safety ecosystem that includes the parents, school staff, students and the community. Together, we will protect millions of more children." said Ross Young, executive vice president of Linewize.

"Qustodio and Family Zone share the view of a better world where schools, parents and children can work together to create safe and enriching online experiences," said Eduardo Cruz, co-founder and CEO of Qustodio. "This shared vision has led us to unite forces and bring game-changing unified approaches in online safety to the market. Our combination will represent the creation of a truly global leader in online safety with unmatched scale and capabilities."

The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approval in Spain.

About Linewize:

A division of ASX-traded company FamilyZone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cyber-safety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.Linewize.com .

About Qustodio:

Qustodio is the world leader in online safety and digital wellbeing for families. Since 2012, we have provided a cross-platform solution for families and schools, helping over 4 million parents and educators protect children from online harm, while promoting healthy digital habits and awareness. Available in over 180 countries in 8 languages, our digital wellbeing tools help families and schools live and navigate smarter in an increasingly connected world. To learn more about Qustodio please visit www.qustodio.com .

