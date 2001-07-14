West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA), a newly-established virtual charter school throughout the state, has announced the hiring of Cheryl Stahle as Principal.

Stahle, originally from Kanawha County, resides in Parkersburg, West Virginia and is a former teacher, and professor with hands-on experience in both physical and virtual classrooms across the state. She holds administrative experience in program design, schoolwide positive behavior initiatives, and teacher development. This is her second opportunity to support students at a Stride, Inc. school and she previously worked at Agora Cyber Charter in Pennsylvania as a teacher, coach, and member of the leadership team.

During her time at Parkersburg High School, Stahle was one of only four teachers across West Virginia selected to work with the State Department of Education to review, revise and update state learning standards. Most recently, Stahle provided instructional and school leadership in the launch of another K-9 virtual charter school where she helped design and deliver instruction for grades 6-9, authored the school's policy handbook, and built school infrastructure including curriculum and system design, and collaborated with the state department of education.

“This is an incredible opportunity for West Virginia kids and families, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of the launch of the West Virginia Virtual Academy,” said Stahle, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, a Master of Science degree from George Washington University, and a Master of Education degree from Arcadia University and her administrative credentials from West Virginia State University. “As someone who has spent years in virtual education, I'm incredibly confident that our students will receive a high quality, interactive education delivered by West Virginia certified teachers. Our school will also give students a rare opportunity to combine their academics with career path programs that set them up for work opportunities following graduation."

Enrollment in West Virginia Virtual Academy’s tuition-free public school is currently open to West Virginia students in grades K-10 with expansion through 12th grade expected in subsequent years.

About West Virginia Virtual Academy

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) is a full-time online learning program for students statewide in grades K-10. WVVA is tuition-free to West Virginia students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN). Stride Career Prep offers learners of all ages an effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about WVVA, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwvva.k12.com%2F.

