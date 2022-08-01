Franklin Templeton today announced it will rename 13 of its ETFs in the U.S. This will include removing the LibertyShares, Liberty and LibertyQ naming conventions from the+platform effective August 1, 2022. In addition, the firm recently announced plans to reposition and rename four+index-based+ETFs.

“Since we officially launched our ETF business more than five years ago, we have been very pleased with the key milestones we’ve reached in our expansion. We believe these updates will help bring clarity to our clients now that we have built out such a robust suite of offerings across both indexed and active ETFs,” said Patrick O’Connor, Head of Global ETFs.

“While we are proud of the growth and evolution of LibertyShares, we are energized by the opportunity to better leverage our firm's more established Franklin Templeton brand. Additionally, in the U.S., we have the unique advantage of offering several ETFs from our specialist investment managers,” said Jennifer Ball, Head of U.S. Marketing. “Ensuring we clearly articulate our offerings as we continue to expand our presence in the ETF marketplace is a priority.”

Franklin Templeton’s U.S. ETF platform includes funds managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC, Franklin Equity Group, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company, LLC. The firm has also registered and intends to launch later this year, in connection with two+mutual+fund-to-ETF+conversions, two new actively-managed ETFs to be managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC and Martin Currie Inc. In addition, the firm’s Global Index Portfolio Management team manages a suite of passive country- and region-focused ETFs.

Franklin Templeton’s ETFs are designed to seek better client outcomes through a diverse and innovative product suite offered across asset classes and geographies. With more than 50 ETFs offered in the U.S., Franklin Templeton provides solutions for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities through active, smart beta and passively managed ETFs. The firm’s global ETF platform has approximately $12 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022 and is supported by the strength and resources of one of the world’s largest asset managers.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.45 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022.

All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal.

Before you invest, for more complete information about the Fund and this offering, you should carefully read the Fund's prospectus, including the risk factors of an investment in the Fund.

Important Information

ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETF shares may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price (MP), not their Net Asset Value (NAV), on the exchange on which they are listed. Shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets and may trade either at a premium or a discount to their NAV on the secondary market. Prior to trading in the secondary market, shares of the fund are "created" at NAV by market makers, large investors and institutions only in block-size Creation Units. Each "creator" or "Authorized Participant" enters into an authorized participant agreement with Franklin Distributors, LLC, an affiliate of Franklin Advisers, Inc., Franklin Advisory Services, LLC, Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC, Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited, Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC and Martin Currie Inc. Only an Authorized Participant may create or redeem Creation Units directly with the fund. Retail investors buy and sell shares of ETFs at market price (not NAV) in the secondary market throughout the trading day. These shares are not individually available for purchase or redemption directly from the ETF.

Franklin Distributors, LLC serves as the distributor of Creation Units for the ETFs on an agency basis. Franklin Distributors, LLC does not maintain a secondary market in the funds' shares.

Franklin Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. All entities mentioned are Franklin Templeton affiliates companies. Prior to July 7, 2021, Franklin Templeton Distributors, Inc., and Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC served as mutual fund distributors for Franklin Templeton. Investment Products: NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE.

Reports and other information about the fund are available on the EDGAR Database on the SEC's Internet site at www.sec.gov.

Copyright © 2022. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005394/en/