Q2-2022 Results Conference Call

1 minutes ago
AURORA, Ontario, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (:MGA)

FRIDAY – JULY 29, 2022
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America:
International:
Webcast:		1-877-412-4946
1-416-620-9188
www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 5, 2022
North America:
International:
Reservation No.		1-800-558-5253
1-416-626-4100
22019747

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
[email protected] 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
[email protected] 905-726-7108

WRITTEN BY

