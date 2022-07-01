Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") announces today that it has sold to Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo”) the management organization responsible for the technical and commercial management of LNG carriers, and the provision of such services to third parties, as contemplated in the January 2022 Cool Company Ltd. formation update. CoolCo paid the previously agreed purchase price of $5 million in cash for the shares plus $1.5 million in working capital. As part of the transaction, approximately 600 maritime and office-based personnel became CoolCo employees.

Today, Richard Tyrrell also assumed his position as CEO of CoolCo, replacing Interim CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo.

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 01, 2022

Enquiries:

Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900

Karl Fredrik Staubo - CEO

Eduardo Maranhão - CFO

Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act