In May, Braskem distributed R$1.35 billion in additional dividends for fiscal year 2021

SÃO PAULO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) announces today its results for 1Q22.

1Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

In 1Q22, the Company's Recurring EBITDA was US$920 million , 19% lower than 4Q21, mainly due to: (i) the normalization of international spreads for main chemicals and resins in Brazil , for PP in the USA & Europe and for PE in Mexico ; (ii) lower sales volume of main chemicals and resins in the Brazil segment; and (iii) the appreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar of 6.3%. Compared to 1Q21, the Company's Recurring EBITDA in U.S. dollar contracted 27%, due to: (i) the normalization of international spreads for main chemicals, PE and PP in Brazil , for PP in the USA and for PE in Mexico ; (ii) the lower sales volume of resins in Brazil and PP in Europe ; and (iii) the appreciation in the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar of 4.4%. In Brazilian real, Recurring EBITDA was R$4.8 billion , lower 23% and 30% than 4Q21 and 1Q21, respectively, due to the appreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar.

in U.S. dollar, ended the quarter at 1.00x. The cash position was US$1.8 billion , a level that guarantees coverage of debt maturities for the next 69 months. This position does not consider the international revolving credit line (stand by) available in the amount of US$1.0 billion , with maturity until 2026, which increases the company's liquidity.

ESG

Recognition

CDP Supplier Engagement Rating: Braskem has invited its critical suppliers to take part in the CDP Supply Chain assessment based on sustainability criteria, since 2016. Suppliers' participation in the Climate and Water themes achieved 87% and 79%, respectively, placing Braskem as a leader in the CDP Supplier Engagement Rating.

Environmental

Mechanical Recycling ( Brazil ): in March, the first mechanical recycling line in Brazil was inaugurated in Indaiatuba, São Paulo. The project was made feasibly by the collaboration with Valoren, a company that specializes in the development of new technologies and the management of solid waste recycling. Annually, 250 million units of post-consumer packaging consisting of polyethylene and polypropylene are expected to be converted into 14,000 tons of high-quality resins for reuse as raw materials by the plastics converter industry.

in March, the first mechanical recycling line in was inaugurated in Indaiatuba, São Paulo. The project was made feasibly by the collaboration with Valoren, a company that specializes in the development of new technologies and the management of solid waste recycling. Annually, 250 million units of post-consumer packaging consisting of polyethylene and polypropylene are expected to be converted into 14,000 tons of high-quality resins for reuse as raw materials by the plastics converter industry. Advanced Recycling ( USA ): acquisition of non-controlling interest in Nexus Circular LLC in January 2022 . Nexus is a company engaged in advanced recycling that converts plastics that would have been sent to landfills into circular feedstock used in the production of sustainable virgin plastics. The equity investment allows Braskem to participate in the growing chemical recycling market, supporting Braskem's strategy to drive plastic circularity.

acquisition of non-controlling interest in Nexus Circular LLC in . Nexus is a company engaged in advanced recycling that converts plastics that would have been sent to landfills into circular feedstock used in the production of sustainable virgin plastics. The equity investment allows Braskem to participate in the growing chemical recycling market, supporting Braskem's strategy to drive plastic circularity. EDF Renewables : in April, Braskem announced that it entered into a second wind power purchase agreement with EDF Renewables Latin America, which will enable the construction of a new complex in southeastern Bahia. The new wind power complex, which is planned to come up in 2024, provide sustainable energy to operations for the next 20 years.

: in April, Braskem announced that it entered into a second wind power purchase agreement with EDF Renewables Latin America, which will enable the construction of a new complex in southeastern Bahia. The new wind power complex, which is planned to come up in 2024, provide sustainable energy to operations for the next 20 years. Casa dos Ventos: Braskem acquired non-controlling equity interests in the special purpose companies, Ventos de Santa Amélia and Ventos de Santo Abelardo , both of which are managed by FIP Salus of the Casa dos Ventos group, essentially making the Company as a renewable energy self-producer.

Braskem acquired non-controlling equity interests in the special purpose companies, Ventos de Santa Amélia and Ventos de , both of which are managed by FIP Salus of the Casa dos Ventos group, essentially making the Company as a renewable energy self-producer. Partnership with Sojitz: in March, Braskem announced that it signed a cooperation agreement with Sojitz Corporation to form a joint venture for producing and selling monoethylene glycol (bio-MEG) and monopropylene glycol (bio-MPG), subject to approval from the relevant antitrust authorities. Furthermore, the business plan of the Joint Venture entails investments for the construction of three industrial plants in the first phase, conditioned on the conclusion of technological development, which will be aided by the Danish Company Haldor Topsoe.

Social

Health and Safety: in the quarter, the consolidated reported and lost time injury-frequency rate was 1.18 event per million hours worked, an 55% increase over the same period of 2021. The TIER 1[5] rate was 0.07 event per million hours worked, a 12% decrease from the first quarter of 2021, which positions Braskem on par with its peers in the global chemical industry considered references in safety. Meanwhile, the TIER 2[6] rate was 0.44 event per million hours worked.

Governance

Sustainable Development Advisory Board: the Company established an external sustainable development advisory board comprised of four independent professional chosen for their experience and diversity of backgrounds. The external board will support the Global Sustainable Development Committee, which is integrated by Company leaders, in guiding the plans for 2030 and 2050, based on unbiased perspectives of issues related to the environment, health and safety, social responsibility and other relevant ESG topics. Two meetings were held in 2022 in which themes involving Climate Change and the Circular Economy were discussed with members.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/home-en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results THURSDAY, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].

[1] Based on net profit (loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Company.

[2] For the class "B" preferred shares, the amount is R$0.61 per share.

[3] Corresponds to cash flow in U.S. dollar in the last 12 months divided by the Company's market capitalization in the quarter.

[4] Excludes the Project Finance in Mexico and based on Recurring EBITDA.

[5] Incident with loss of containment of products above the limits established in the American Petroleum Institute (API) 754 for TIER 1, based on the product released, or any release that causes: fatality or lost-time injury of an employee or third party, hospital damages or fatality of the external public, financial losses greater than US$100,000, or evacuation of the community.

[6] Incident with loss of containment of products above the limits established in the American Petroleum Institute (API) 754 for TIER 2, based on the product released, or any release that causes: reportable injury of own employee or third party and financial loss greater than US$2,500.

