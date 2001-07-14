Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Rivian Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter 2022 Results

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released on August 11, 2022, after market close.

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast will be available here, and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com%2Finvestors following the webcast.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

