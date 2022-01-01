Virginia Credit Union (VACU), which serves more than 300,000 members out of 20 locations across Virginia,has moved its investment program to Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) from CUNA Brokerage Services. Virginia Credit Union selected the Ameriprise+Financial+Institutions+Group (AFIG) channel to provide an enhanced, digitally-enabled experience for its members. To reflect its newly expanded services, the credit union has rebranded its investment program to VACU Investment Group (VACUIG).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005763/en/

The credit union is looking to further expand its footprint and its investment program. VACUIG currently has five financial advisors who manage more than $335 million in brokerage assets: Randolph Tate, Elnetta Burke, Karl Tweardy, James Collins, and Joel Marks. The VACUIG financial advisors, together with Ameriprise, are committed to helping its members create personalized financial plans and help clients manage their investments to achieve their financial goals. Clients have access to the following services:

Personalized advice and financial plans that are tailored to their individual needs.

that are tailored to their individual needs. Robust investment solutions to help them achieve their financial goals.

to help them achieve their financial goals. Digital capabilities that allow members to connect with their advisors where and how they want – face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

“The financial advisors who serve VACU members have always been committed to providing top-notch service,” said John Stone, Executive Vice President of Financial Services for Virginia Credit Union. “Technology has advanced and there are more capabilities we can bring to our members to help them connect with their advisor and reach their goals. We decided to partner with Ameriprise Financial to support our growing footprint and provide the digital tools necessary to elevate the member experience.”

“We’re honored to partner with Virginia Credit Union and support their growth with our powerful advice offering to their members,” said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President, AFIG. “At Ameriprise, we help advisors deliver a best-in-class, referrable experience to clients through industry-leading technology and a robust investment platform. Our expertise coupled with the team’s strong brand locally is already providing what members need to invest and feel confident amid the current volatile market environment.”

With more than 25 years1 serving the investment program needs of local banks and credit unions, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group brings a depth of understanding, experience, and knowledge to the financial institution space – helping deliver value for clients/members while driving revenue for the affiliated institution. To find out why experienced financial advisors and institutions are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

About Virginia Credit Union

A financial cooperative serving over 310,000 members, Virginia Credit Union offers a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by NCUA. For more information, visit www.vacu.org.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise+Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors2, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Not FDIC or NCUA Insured No Financial Institution Guarantee May Lose Value

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Ameriprise Financial and the financial institution are not affiliated.

VACU Investment Group is a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Securities offered by Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

Ameriprise Financial and the financial institution are not affiliated.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

__________________________________

1 Investment Professionals, Inc (IPI) was founded in 1992 and specialized in the on-site delivery of investment programs for financial institutions. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. acquired IPI in 2017, bringing together the years of experience of the two organizations.

2 Ameriprise Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005763/en/