Addison Capital Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 133 stocks valued at a total of $171.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(4.58%), SAFE(3.95%), and PG(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Addison Capital Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Addison Capital Co reduced their investment in NYSE:CWH by 25,800 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.44.

On 07/11/2022, Camping World Holdings Inc traded for a price of $22.4881 per share and a market cap of $937.82Mil. The stock has returned -32.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Camping World Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-book ratio of 7.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Addison Capital Co reduced their investment in NAS:RCII by 23,697 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.9.

On 07/11/2022, Rent-A-Center Inc traded for a price of $20.4328 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned -57.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rent-A-Center Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Addison Capital Co bought 19,752 shares of NAS:OCFC for a total holding of 86,163. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.19.

On 07/11/2022, OceanFirst Financial Corp traded for a price of $19.24 per share and a market cap of $1.14Bil. The stock has returned 2.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OceanFirst Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-book ratio of 0.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 53,000 shares in ARCA:PSLV, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.84 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, Sprott Physical Silver Trust traded for a price of $6.545 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned -28.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.74.

Addison Capital Co reduced their investment in NYSE:SAFE by 6,774 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.69.

On 07/11/2022, Safehold Inc traded for a price of $38.82 per share and a market cap of $2.40Bil. The stock has returned -51.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Safehold Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.91 and a price-sales ratio of 10.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

