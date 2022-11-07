Triangle Securities Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $257.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHM(4.09%), VGT(3.21%), and SLYV(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 9,827 shares in NYSE:GRMN, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.55 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, Garmin Ltd traded for a price of $101.17 per share and a market cap of $19.45Bil. The stock has returned -27.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Garmin Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 10,771 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 07/11/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $78.46 per share and a market cap of $89.97Bil. The stock has returned -29.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 6,883 shares in NYSE:RIO, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.81 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, Rio Tinto PLC traded for a price of $58.01 per share and a market cap of $92.38Bil. The stock has returned -15.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rio Tinto PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 5,420 shares of NYSE:BF.B for a total holding of 12,280. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.02.

On 07/11/2022, Brown-Forman Corp traded for a price of $70.255 per share and a market cap of $33.13Bil. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brown-Forman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-book ratio of 12.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.08 and a price-sales ratio of 8.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,873 shares in NYSE:ROK, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $226.69 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, Rockwell Automation Inc traded for a price of $202.65 per share and a market cap of $23.51Bil. The stock has returned -28.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-book ratio of 8.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

