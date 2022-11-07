WOODSTOCK CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

27 SCHOOL ST BOSTON, MA 02108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 162 stocks valued at a total of $720.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.23%), ORLY(4.06%), and AAPL(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WOODSTOCK CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

WOODSTOCK CORP reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 31,884 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.36.

On 07/11/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $37.6399 per share and a market cap of $152.99Bil. The stock has returned -28.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 5,818 shares in NYSE:GNRC, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.71 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $225.035 per share and a market cap of $14.35Bil. The stock has returned -45.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WOODSTOCK CORP bought 20,231 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 143,280. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/11/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.7 per share and a market cap of $69.54Bil. The stock has returned -17.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, WOODSTOCK CORP bought 13,248 shares of NYSE:LNC for a total holding of 58,742. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.16.

On 07/11/2022, Lincoln National Corp traded for a price of $47.18 per share and a market cap of $8.11Bil. The stock has returned -16.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lincoln National Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

WOODSTOCK CORP reduced their investment in NAS:FTNT by 10,370 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.53.

On 07/11/2022, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $62.51 per share and a market cap of $49.68Bil. The stock has returned 23.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.78, a price-book ratio of 224.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 62.99 and a price-sales ratio of 14.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

